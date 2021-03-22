Public transport recommended to reach Taiwan’s Alishan during flower season

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s highway authority on Monday (March 22) encouraged people to take public transportation to the Alishan National Forest Area during the cherry blossom season in anticipation of crowds and heavy traffic.

The Directorate General of Highways (DGH) said the Forestry Bureau has relaxed the daily limit on visitors to Alishan from 4,355 to 8,155, CNA reported.

The DGH suggested visitors make more use of public transport during the flower season until April 10. The bus routes running to and from Alishan include Taiwan High Speed Rail’s Chiayi Station – Alishan, Taiwan Railway’s Chiayi Station – Alishan, Taipei Bus Station – Alishan, and Sun Moon Lake – Alishan. Those who arrive by bus can enjoy a NT$50 (US$1.72) admission deduction by presenting a bus ticket stub.

The DGH will enforce traffic control from kilometer marks 65.4 to 88.2 of Provincial Highway 18, which is the main road linking Alishan with the surrounding area, from 6 to 11 a.m. on weekends and holidays during the flower season.

The DGH reminded drivers to park their cars at kilometer mark 61 of Provincial Highway 18 and transfer to a bus to the forest recreation area. If parking lots are full, the highway authority will remind motorists to head to other attractions through the use of electronic signs along the highway.



(Chiayi Forest District Office photos)