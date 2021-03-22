Alexa
2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid air

Search currently underway for pilots of two Taiwanese fighter jets

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/22 16:52
File image of F-5E fighter jets at Zhi-Hang Air Base. 

File image of F-5E fighter jets at Zhi-Hang Air Base.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A search and rescue mission is currently underway after two Taiwan Air Force F-5E fighter jets collided and crashed into the ocean.

On Monday afternoon (March 22), two F-5E fighter jets collided and crashed into the ocean off the coast of Pingtung County (37.5 nautical miles southeast of their base), according to the National Rescue Command Center. The Ministry of National Defense has deployed Black Hawk search and rescue aircraft and maritime patrol boats to the scene, while firefighters from Taitung and Pingtung have been dispatched as well to carry out a search onshore.

More information coming shortly.
crash
fighter jets
fighter jet
plane crash

Updated : 2021-03-22 17:05 GMT+08:00

