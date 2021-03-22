2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid air

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A search and rescue mission is currently underway after two Taiwan Air Force F-5E fighter jets collided and crashed into the ocean.

On Monday afternoon (March 22), two F-5E fighter jets collided and crashed into the ocean off the coast of Pingtung County (37.5 nautical miles southeast of their base), according to the National Rescue Command Center. The Ministry of National Defense has deployed Black Hawk search and rescue aircraft and maritime patrol boats to the scene, while firefighters from Taitung and Pingtung have been dispatched as well to carry out a search onshore.

