Photo of the Day: Taiwan's 'Salmoners' spawn at Sushiro

'Salmoners' waste mountains of rice for sake of free sushi

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/22 16:36
Piles of uneaten rice seen at Sushiro. (Facebook, 靠北壽司郎 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese netizens were aghast at the amount of food put to waste by members of the "Salmoners" who descended on a sushi restaurant in Taiwan last week.

The popular Japanese conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro, which has 20 branches in Taiwan, on Monday (March 15) announced on its Facebook page a discount for people whose Chinese names are homophonic with the word "salmon." Though the offer was only good for March 17 and 18, over 300 people rushed to have their names legally changed to salmon and printed identification cards with the new name.

The mad frenzy by Taiwanese to have their names legally changed to names such as "Salmon Prince" and "Salmon Donburi" was dubbed "Salmon Chaos." To get the maximum benefit out of this two-day promotion, some people such as "Salmon Dream" invited dozens of people to sit at his table for NT$200 (US$7) to NT$300 each.

Since the table could only hold six people at a time, he said he would have them eat with him in shifts. These groups of uncooked seafood gluttons have been dubbed the "Salmoners."

On Friday (March 19), photos surfaced on the Facebook page Kaobai Sushiro showing stacks of empty plates, many of which are buried in piles of wasted rise. In their greed for the free sushi, the "Salmoners" ate only the raw meat at the top and discarded the rice, leaving all the more room for still more sushi.

In one photo, which shows a mound of rice rivaling empty stacked drinking cups in height, the caption reads "a table of no-class salmon who waste food." In fact, Sushiro said that food waste generated over the two days of the promotion was six times that of a normal weekend, reported China Times.

The restaurant was criticized for not having any measures in place to discourage food waste. Undaunted, the management of Sushiro in Taiwan told Asahi Shimbun that it is considering similar promotions in the future for people with the words "tuna" (鮪魚) or "eel" (鰻魚) in their names.

