Hong Kong Forum of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Promotes Development of Smart Industries in Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 March 2021 - The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), with the funding support of the Innovation and Technology Fund of the HKSAR Government, joined hands with the Hong Kong Society of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics to organise the Hong Kong Forum of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (HKFAIR 2021) on 20 March. Through the presentations and panel discussion with the participation from experts, local enterprises can grasp the latest applications and development trends of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics technology to help establish the relevant technology development roadmap and smart industries in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (GBA). The opening ceremony of HKFAIR 2021 was officiated by Mr Paul Chan, Financial Secretary, and Mr Alfred Sit, Secretary for Innovation and Technology.









The online opening ceremony of HKFAIR 2021 was officiated by, Mr Paul Chan, Financial Secretary (upper left), Mr Alfred Sit, Secretary for Innovation and Technology of the HKSAR Government (upper right), Professor Yang Qiang, President of HKSAIR (lower right) as well as Mr Willy Lin, Chairman of HKPC (lower left).





HKFAIR 2021 brought together leading experts in AI and information technology from Mainland China and Hong Kong, featuring six academy fellows including Professor Tan Tieniu, Member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Vice Minister of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, who along with 18 experts and representatives from world renowned companies shared on the latest development and innovative applications of AI technology covering different sectors.

In the panel discussion, all speakers highlighted that "data is the foundation for AI technology". The epidemic has expedited digital transformation of enterprises, with more data being collected to support AI technology for precise personalised services to enhance customer experience and facilitate business expansion. Also for 'Industry 4.0', innovative technology, as a critical component of the smart factory, can significantly improve production process to bring about breakthrough for smart manufacturing. As the GBA opens up its market to more industries, Hong Kong enterprises are expected to possess large amount of data and application scenarios in the future, realising and facilitating the development of AI and robotics while generating vast opportunities.

Mr Willy Lin, Chairman of HKPC, said in his welcoming address, "HKPC strives to help Hong Kong businesses to achieve digital transformation with diversified R&D services, enabling enterprises to accelerate reindustrialisation with 'Industry 4.0' and 'Enterprise 4.0' so as to overcome adversity and can plan for the future. AI and robotics technology is one of the areas in the National Key Technologies Research and Development Program. Hong Kong not only possesses internationally-recognised R&D results but also plays the unique role as the 'super connector' in the development of GBA. All these will certainly expedite technology and industry upgrading. HKPC is also active in collaborating with local and overseas R&D organisations to promote the wider relevant applications in Hong Kong and GBA for the development of smart industries to create new impetus for the economy."

At the opening ceremony, Professor Yang Qiang, President of HKSAIR, said, "There is no need to explain the importance of AI and robotics technology as we are at the centre of the technology revolution era. HKSAIR aims to promote the successful local application of AI and robotics industry and serve as the bridge and catalyst between the academia and industry, and between Mainland China and Hong Kong development. We hope to leverage the forum to foster closer cooperation among distinguished professors and outstanding entrepreneurs in Hong Kong and GBA, conjuring up a local AI and robotics development roadmap to sow the seeds of prosperous development and contribute towards the synergy of government planning, scientific research, product development and industrial manufacturing."

One of the highlights of the forum was the summary presentation of the "Hong Kong AI and Robotics Technology and Economic Development Research Report". Compiled by HKPC and HKSAIR through thorough industry interviews and surveys, the report analyses the research and application level of AI and robotics in Hong Kong to assist business planning. The full report will be released in the second quarter of this year, with five accompanying webinars to elaborate on the report content in the realms of smart city, intelligent manufacturing, smart health, smart education and FinTech for enterprises to seize on the trends and look ahead. Those interested to learn more can visit the HKFAIR 2021 website: bit.ly/HKFAIR-2021 for more details and enrol.

HKPC is committed to strengthening the technology application of AI and robotics among local enterprises. Apart from organising seminars, it is also collaborating with the internationally-renowned RWTH Aachen Campus on a number of AI and robotics-related R&D projects to promote advanced manufacturing based on the relevant technology for the continuous and long-term development of Hong Kong. In addition, HKPC is offering relevant technology courses for the industries through the "Reindustrialisation and Technology Training Programme".

