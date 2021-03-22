Calla lily season to begin this weekend at Taipei’s Zhuzihu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei's Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) is inviting the public to enjoy calla lily season in Yangmingshan National Park’s Zhuzihu beginning March 26.

Perched at 670 meters above sea level, Zhuzihu is a valley located between the Datun, Qixing, and Siaoguanyin mountains. The area was originally a lake formed by volcanic lava.

Once a typical farming village, the area evolved over the years, and it’s now known for calla lily flowers from March to May and hydrangea flowers from May to June.

The GEO said besides admiring the sea of flowers, visitors may also explore the area's many trails, which are interspersed among the fields, forests, and creeks.

Transportation:

1. Take Taipei MRT to Beitou Station, transfer to Bus S9, and get off at the HuTian Elementary School stop or Zhuzihu Police Station stop

2. Take Taipei MRT to Shipai Station, transfer to Bus S8, and get off at the HuTian Elementary School stop or Zhuzihu Police Station stop

3. Take Bus 108, 109, 110, 230, 260, or R5 to Yangmingshan, transfer to Bus S9, and get off at the HuTian Elementary School stop or Zhuzihu Police Station stop



(Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office photos)