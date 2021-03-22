Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Calla lily season to begin this weekend at Taipei’s Zhuzihu

Many trails interspersed among flower fields, forests, and creeks of Zhuzihu

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/22 16:59
(Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office photo)

(Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei's Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) is inviting the public to enjoy calla lily season in Yangmingshan National Park’s Zhuzihu beginning March 26.

Perched at 670 meters above sea level, Zhuzihu is a valley located between the Datun, Qixing, and Siaoguanyin mountains. The area was originally a lake formed by volcanic lava.

Once a typical farming village, the area evolved over the years, and it’s now known for calla lily flowers from March to May and hydrangea flowers from May to June.

The GEO said besides admiring the sea of flowers, visitors may also explore the area's many trails, which are interspersed among the fields, forests, and creeks.

Transportation:

1. Take Taipei MRT to Beitou Station, transfer to Bus S9, and get off at the HuTian Elementary School stop or Zhuzihu Police Station stop

2. Take Taipei MRT to Shipai Station, transfer to Bus S8, and get off at the HuTian Elementary School stop or Zhuzihu Police Station stop

3. Take Bus 108, 109, 110, 230, 260, or R5 to Yangmingshan, transfer to Bus S9, and get off at the HuTian Elementary School stop or Zhuzihu Police Station stop

Calla lily season to begin this weekend at Taipei’s Zhuzihu

Calla lily season to begin this weekend at Taipei’s Zhuzihu

Calla lily season to begin this weekend at Taipei’s Zhuzihu

Calla lily season to begin this weekend at Taipei’s Zhuzihu

Calla lily season to begin this weekend at Taipei’s Zhuzihu

Calla lily season to begin this weekend at Taipei’s Zhuzihu

Calla lily season to begin this weekend at Taipei’s Zhuzihu
(Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office photos)
Yangmingshan National Park
Zhuzihu
Calla Lily Season
hydrangea
GEO

RELATED ARTICLES

Calla lily season begins at Taipei’s Yangmingshan
Calla lily season begins at Taipei’s Yangmingshan
2021/02/28 15:52
Snow chasers descend upon Taipei’s Yangmingshan
Snow chasers descend upon Taipei’s Yangmingshan
2021/01/10 15:13
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
2021/01/08 10:25
Taipei Grand Hike certification activity is up and running
Taipei Grand Hike certification activity is up and running
2021/01/03 15:44
Authorities to enforce traffic control on Taipei’s Yangmingshan if it snows
Authorities to enforce traffic control on Taipei’s Yangmingshan if it snows
2020/12/29 17:28

Updated : 2021-03-22 17:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Taiwan's electronics giant Acer hit by record ransomware attack
Taiwan's electronics giant Acer hit by record ransomware attack
London borough plans road name changes likely to infuriate Chinese
London borough plans road name changes likely to infuriate Chinese
Taiwan protests UN report labeling it as part of China
Taiwan protests UN report labeling it as part of China