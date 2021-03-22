Alexa
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan

Tokyo weighing release of 'SDF dispatch order' to protect US military if China attacks Taiwan

  225
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/22 13:25
JS Hyūga helicopter destroyer.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan is exploring ways in which its military can help U.S. forces defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by China.

While holding talks with Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on March 16, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin broached the subject of joint U.S.-Japanese cooperation in defending Taiwan if China were to attack. During the meeting, the two sides agreed to closely cooperate in the event of such military aggression, but a discussion on the details on how such coordination would take place has not yet been held, reported Nikkei Asia.

During the meeting, Kishi noted the recent dramatic increase in flights by Chinese warplanes in the Taiwan Strait. He emphasized the need for Japan's Self-Defense Forces (SDF) to coordinate with their U.S. counterparts in the event of an assault by People's Liberation Army (PLA) forces.

Amid the stepped-up military aggression by China towards Taiwan and Japan's close proximity to any potential conflict, Tokyo has recently been assessing the viability of releasing "an SDF dispatch order to protect U.S. warships and military planes" if a conflict were to arise, according to the news site.

After the meeting, the two countries issued a lengthy statement in which they stated they would not tolerate China's "destabilizing behavior." Deutsche Welle cited Go Ito, a professor of international relations at Tokyo's Meiji University as saying, "The wording of this statement is surprising in its strength, particularly from Japan's perspective as Tokyo generally prefers to take a more delicate or diplomatic approach."
