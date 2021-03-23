Alexa
Japan's world-famous teamLab coming to Taiwan

Artist collective will unveil latest interactive exhibition June 11, tickets to go on sale April 6

By Suiwen Wu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/23 15:47
Digital flowers will wither, vanish, and bloom again through interactions with audience. (udnFunLife photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This summer, acclaimed Japanese art collective teamLab is coming to Taiwan with its newest exhibition: Future Park & Animals of Flowers, Symbiotic Lives.

With its global tours and interactive artworks, Teamlab has attracted a worldwide audience. Many Taiwanese have experienced teamLab Borderless, a museum created by the group of self-proclaimed "ultratechnologists," when traveling in Japan.

Since travel restrictions make it difficult for foreign tourists to enjoy the show, teamLab will bring their exhibition to Taiwan, setting up shop at the National Taiwan Science Education Center. The show will last from June 11 to Oct. 11.

(Facebook TeamLab image)

The show was developed through the concept of "co-creation" and is divided into nine areas.

One of the artworks, "Animals of flowers," consists of moving animals composed of different seasonal flowers. When visitors touch the flowers, they wither, fall, and eventually vanish along with the beasts themselves.

The artists hope to provide visitors with an immersive experience through interactive technology, according to the Facebook page.

"We are pleased to have the teamLab exhibition, which is filled with variety and creativity, in Taiwan, said organizer udnFunlife. "We hope people will enjoy it."

Tickets will go on sale April 6 at 12:00 p.m. Check the event page for more information.
Japan
exhibition
art
technology
teamlab

Updated : 2021-03-23 16:00 GMT+08:00

