Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bears sign former Broncos LB Attaochu to 2-year deal

By Associated Press
2021/03/22 11:46
Bears sign former Broncos LB Attaochu to 2-year deal

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed former Denver Broncos linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to a two-year contract.

The team announced the deal Sunday night, but financial terms were not disclosed.

The 28-year-old Attaochu spent the last two seasons with the Broncos and had 8 1/2 sacks, including five last year, in 25 games.

He was drafted by the Chargers in the second round in 2014 out of Georgia Tech. Attaochu has also spent times with the 49ers, Jets and Chiefs. The Broncos signed him in October 2019.

Attaochu has 20 1/2 career sacks, 128 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 41 quarterback hits.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-22 13:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Taiwan's electronics giant Acer hit by record ransomware attack
Taiwan's electronics giant Acer hit by record ransomware attack
London borough plans road name changes likely to infuriate Chinese
London borough plans road name changes likely to infuriate Chinese
Taiwan protests UN report labeling it as part of China
Taiwan protests UN report labeling it as part of China
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills