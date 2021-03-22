Taiwan premier, health minister receive 1st dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's premier and health minister on Monday (March 22) became the first in Taiwan to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

On Monday, 57 hospitals across Taiwan began injecting medical professionals with 44,500 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. At National Taiwan University Hospital at 7:40 a.m., Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) became the first in Taiwan to receive the vaccine, reported CNA.

On Friday (March 19), the two had pledged they would be the first to receive the vaccine to dispel rumors about its safety. True to their word, Su was the first to receive the jab Monday morning, followed immediately by Chen.

When asked by the media whether he was trying to beat New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) in being the first to get vaccinated, Chen said it is not a race and that he is just trying to receive the vaccine early in the day so as minimize the impact on the hospital's operations.

Chen emphasized that when receiving any vaccine, people should follow hospital guidelines, such as staying in the observation room for 30 minutes after receiving the jab. He said he had volunteered to get the first shot to demonstrate that getting a vaccination is very common and not something to be overly concerned about.

When asked by reporters if he was nervous, Su made the OK gesture. After the procedure, Su said he had not felt any discomfort when being injected.

After his shot, Chen said he "felt very relieved," reported UDN. The men will receive their second dose in two weeks.