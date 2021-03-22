Alexa
Webb, defense carry Jacksonville St. past SE Missouri St.

By Associated Press
2021/03/22 09:07
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Zion Webb threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Jacksonville State handled Southeast Missouri State 21-3 on Sunday.

Webb's 9-yard run finished a nine-play, 75-yard drive to start the game for a 7-0 Gamecocks (7-1, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference) lead.

Webb wrapped it up with a 54-yard scoring pass to Josh Samuel as part of a six-play, 78-yard drive with 1:44 left in the third for the game's final score. He finished with 190 yards passing completing 11-of-19 pass attempts and ran for 53 yards on eight carries. Uriah West ran for 71 yards on 16 carries and scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with 10:29 left before halftime for a 14-3 lead.

The Gamecocks' defense held Southeast Missouri State to 144 yards offense and limited the Skyhawks to 1 of 15 on third-down conversions.

Andrew Bunch threw for 120 yards for the Redhawks (1-4, 1-3). Kenny Doak's 33-yard field reduced Southeast Missouri State's deficit to 7-3 with 2:44 left in the first.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

