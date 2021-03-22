Alexa
Hornets' LaMelo Ball out with broken bone in right wrist

By Associated Press
2021/03/22 09:23
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sa...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball has a broken bone in his right wrist, knocking out the Charlotte Hornets rookie star indefinitely.

The Hornets said Ball had an MRI exam Sunday in San Antonio that revealed the injury.

Ball is averaging 15.9 points and tops all rookies with 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals per game. The No. 3 pick has helped the Hornets into playoff contention in the Eastern Conference, where they sit in eighth place after three straight losses.

He appeared to be hurt after a fall in the Hornets' 125-98 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles on Saturday. Ball appeared to be in discomfort playing into the second half.

Updated : 2021-03-22 11:00 GMT+08:00

