Alexa
  1. Home

Unlocking Hybrid Cloud Agility Solutions at Digital Transformation Webinar

By IT News Africa, Media OutReach
2021/03/22 10:00

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - Media OutReach – 22 March 2021 - 2020 proved that the only constant is change — organisations were forced to unlock new levels of investment in transformation in order to adapt, remain resilient and ultimately change the way we work forever.

Perhaps one of the hardest things for businesses was the uncertainty — overnight, technologies that were once 3-5 years away are now commonplace. This alone placed enormous pressure on IT teams tasked to do more with less.

To get to grips with the latest technologies and innovation without breaking the bank, IT News Africa and industry experts alike are set to lead the digital transformation conversation at the Digital Transformation Webinar on 24 March 2021.

Under the theme 'Using Hybrid Cloud Agility to Put your Organization Ahead', this free webinar will tackle how to take advantage of the cloud. It will impart knowledge on how to build a solid IT environment that allows organizations to navigate difficult global situations, making the right architectural decisions to unlock freedom without sacrificing security and control and "right-size" VMs to minimize resource waste to maximize application performance.

Confirmed Speakers Include:

  • Kumaran Selvarajalu, Senior General Manager at the Payments Banking Association Of South Africa
  • Dr. Michael Modiba, Cloud Engineer at Standard Bank
  • Martin Walshaw, Strategic Account Manager at Nutanix

Who Should Attend:

CIO, CMO, Chief Digital Officer, Head of Customer Experience, CTO, Strategy Director, Digital Transformation Manager, CSO, Chief Digital Officer, Chief Data Officer


How to participate:

Register for this virtual conference HERE

For more information on this webinar visit: https://itnewsafrica.com/events/event/digital-transformation-webinar/

Updated : 2021-03-22 10:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Taiwan's electronics giant Acer hit by record ransomware attack
Taiwan's electronics giant Acer hit by record ransomware attack
London borough plans road name changes likely to infuriate Chinese
London borough plans road name changes likely to infuriate Chinese
Taiwan protests UN report labeling it as part of China
Taiwan protests UN report labeling it as part of China
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills