North Dakota seeded No. 1 overall in NCAA hockey

By Associated Press
2021/03/22 08:07
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — North Dakota was seeded No. 1 overall Sunday for the NCAA hockey tournament, and Boston College, Minnesota and Wisconsin also earned top seeds.

National Collegiate Hockey Conference champion North Dakota (21-5-1) will open Friday night in Fargo, North Dakota, against No. 4 American International (15-3-0). No. 2 Minnesota Duluth (14-10-2) will face No. 3 Michigan (15-10-1) in the other Fargo opener.

At Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Friday, Wisconsin (20-9-1) will face No. 4 Bemidji State (15-9-3), and No. 2 Massachusetts (16-5-4) will play No. 3 Lake Superior State (19-6-3).

On Saturday at Loveland, Colorado, Big Ten champion Minnesota (23-6-0) will face No. 4 Omaha (14-10-1), and No. 2 Minnesota State (20-4-1) will meet No. 3 Quinnipiac (17-7-4). Quinnipiac replaced Saint Lawrence as ECAC's automatic qualifier after St. Lawrence withdraw from the championship because of NCAA health and safety protocols.

On Saturday in Albany, New York, Boston College (17-5-1) will face No. 4 Notre Dame (14-13-2), and No. 2 St. Cloud State (17-10-0) will meet No. 3 Boston University. (10-4-1)

The regional winners will advance to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh on April 8 and 10.

Updated : 2021-03-22 09:27 GMT+08:00

