Sunday At Club Sonoma Monterrey, Mexico Purse: $235,238 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Sunday from Abierto GNP Seguros at Club Sonoma (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Championship

Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-1, 6-4.