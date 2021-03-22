Alexa
Lightning beat Panthers 5-3 to open 4-point lead in Central

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/22 07:06
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Mathieu Joseph (7) carries the puck infront of Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) during the third period of...

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Johnson broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Sunday.

Yanni Gourde and Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist, Alex Killorn and Mathieu Joseph also scored, and Curtis McElhinney stopped 29 shots to improve to 3-3 1. The Lightning opened a four-point lead over Florida in the Central Division standings.

Patric Hornqvist, Carter Verhaeghe and Gustav Forsling scored for Florida, Aleksander Barkov had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 19 shots.

Johnson drove down to tap in pass from Gourde to make it 4-3. Point added an empty-netter with 14.3 seconds left.

DEVILS 2, PENGUINS 1, OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored on a wraparound at 2:50 of overtime to lift New Jersey past Pittsburgh.

Bratt took a pass from Pavel Zacha and quickly circled the net, tucking a shot between the post and the goalie Tristan Jarry's skate for his first career overtime goal.

New Jersey won two of three games in the series.

Sami Vatanen also scored for New Jersey, and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 35 shots. Sidney Crosby scored for Pittsburgh, and Jarry made 33 saves.

Updated : 2021-03-22 09:26 GMT+08:00

