Kuhn, Foulkes lift Eastern Illinois over Tennessee Tech

By Associated Press
2021/03/22 06:30
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Otto Kuhns threw for 153 yards and a pair of scores — both to Arron Foulkes — and Eastern Illinois beat Tennessee Tech 28-20 on Sunday.

The Panthers (1-3, 1-3 Ohio Valley Conference) led the entire game.

Kuhns threw touchdown passes of 17 and 36 yards to Foulkes for a 28-10 advantage that Tennessee Tech could not recover from.

Eastern Illinois got on the board after Marcus Bornslater recovered a blocked Tennessee Tech punt on the game's first drive. Later, Jaelin Benefield ran it in from 4-yards out at the end of six-play, 77-yard drive for a two-score lead.

The Golden Eagles (1-3, 1-3) narrowed their deficit when Bailey Fisher threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Worthy with 10:56 left before halftime, and Hayden Olsen's 51-yard field goal made it 14-10.

Kuhns then directed a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with the 17-yarder to Foulkes. The drive took 5:15 and occurred with 26 seconds before intermission.

Fisher threw for 230 yards and a score but was intercepted three times.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Updated : 2021-03-22 07:55 GMT+08:00

