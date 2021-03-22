Alexa
Holder takes 5-27, West Indies dismiss Sri Lanka for 169

By Associated Press
2021/03/22 06:05
NORTH POINT, Antigua (AP) — Freed from the responsibilities of captaincy, Jason Holder took 5-27 as West Indies bowled out Sri Lanka for 169 on Sunday on the first day of the first cricket test.

Holder's successor as captain, Kraigg Brathwaite, chose to bowl after winning the toss at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Holder backed up that decision with his eighth five-wicket bag in tests, completed in 17.4 overs. He was supported by Kemar Roach who started slowly but found his length in the second session and took 3-47.

West Indies batted cautiously through the final hour to reach 13-0 at stumps. Brathwaite, batting in sunglasses, was 3 not out from 36 balls and John Campbell was on 7 from 44.

Updated : 2021-03-22 07:55 GMT+08:00

