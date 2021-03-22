Alexa
The Latest: St. Lawrence out of NCAA men’s hockey tourney

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/22 05:42
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

ECAC champion St. Lawrence University has withdrawn from the NCAA men’s hockey tournament after head coach Brent Brekke tested positive for COVID-19.

The conference’s automatic berth will instead be awarded to runner-up Quinnipiac.

The ECAC announced the development a day after St. Lawrence clinched its first tournament bid since 2007 by beating Quinnipiac 3-2 in overtime in the championship game.

Brekke described the past 24 hours as a “roller-coaster of emotions,” and says the team is “shaking our heads in disbelief.”

St. Lawrence was the conference’s third-seeded team and upset the ECAC’s regular-season champion.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-22 07:54 GMT+08:00

