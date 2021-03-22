Alexa
Clark, Bryant defense stymie Wagner 27-7

By Associated Press
2021/03/22 05:40
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Ryan Clark threw for 154 yards and ran for a touchdown as Bryant beat Wagner 27-7 on Sunday.

It's the second consecutive week the Bulldogs' (2-1, 2-1 Northeast Conference) have limited an opponent to just a touchdown.

Shai Young ran for a 9-yard score with 7:38 left in the first half to give Bryant a 7-0 lead. Following Wagner's three-and-out, Kyle Cichanowsky ran it in from 4-yards out for a 14-0 lead. Clark threw a 51-yard pass to Alex Rasmussen to set up Cichanowsky's run.

After a scoreless second and third quarter, Clark, on fourth-and-6, ran it in from 22 yards out for a 20-0 lead. Dan Adeboboye’s 10-yard run with 2:11 left sealed it at the end of a nine-play, 70-yard drive that lasted just over five minutes.

Wagner used three quarterbacks — DQ Vinson, Jaalon Frazier, Ryan Yost — who combined to throw for 110 yards and three interceptions.

The Seahawks (0-2, 0-2) got on the board when Chris Collier ran it in from 2-yards out as part of a five-play, 40-yard drive.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Updated : 2021-03-22 07:54 GMT+08:00

