Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Reds star Votto back after COVID-19, unsure when he'll play

By MITCH STACY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/22 05:15
FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning during a baseball game against the Pi...

FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning during a baseball game against the Pi...

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto returned to camp Sunday after sitting out with COVID-19, but when he might be able to play again is still uncertain.

The 37-year-old Votto left camp after a positive test on March 10 and has been isolated since. After being cleared by Major League Baseball, he was back at the Reds' spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, but will stay on the injured list until he's in game shape again.

“I feel good," the six-time All-Star said. “I’m glad to be back, and I’m looking forward to putting the uniform on and joining the team. I miss playing ball, I miss being part of the group.”

Votto, who declined to talk about his experience with the virus, couldn't say how long it will take him to be ready to play or whether he'll be in the lineup when the Reds open the season April 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before the positive test he played in four spring training games, going 4 for 9 at the plate. Last season he hit .226 in 54 games, with 11 home runs and 22 RBIs.

“I’m looking forward to feeling sharp with the bat, of course, feeling like I’m dangerous, as I mentioned before, and making sure I’m healthy and strong and able to play as often as possible,” he said. “That’s the goal, and I felt like I was trending in that direction, so I have to get there and beyond.”

Cincinnati is counting on Votto to continue the resurgence of success at the plate he showed at the end of last season.

“He’s really had a good camp up until missing time,” general manager Nick Krall said. “So we’re excited to have him back, and it just adds another offensive threat to our lineup.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-22 07:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
London borough plans road name changes likely to infuriate Chinese
London borough plans road name changes likely to infuriate Chinese
Taiwan's electronics giant Acer hit by record ransomware attack
Taiwan's electronics giant Acer hit by record ransomware attack
Taiwan protests UN report labeling it as part of China
Taiwan protests UN report labeling it as part of China
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar