By Associated Press
2021/03/22 04:40
BC-GLF--Kenya Open Scores,0659 Kenya Open Scores

Sunday
Karen Country Club
Nairobi, Kenya
Purse: $1.1 million
Yardage: 6,921; Par: 71
Final Round
Justin Harding, South Africa 66-67-64-66—263
Kurt Kitayama, United States 67-66-66-66—265
Connor Syme, Scotland 65-67-71-64—267
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 67-70-68-63—268
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France 68-68-66-67—269
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 68-72-65-64—269
Romain Langasque, France 67-70-67-65—269
Pep Angles, Spain 70-67-67-66—270
Dean Burmester, South Africa 68-64-71-67—270
Calum Hill, Scotland 65-68-67-70—270
Sam Horsfield, England 65-71-69-65—270
Nino Bertasio, Italy 67-69-69-66—271
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 71-65-67-68—271
Kalle Samooja, Finland 65-66-72-68—271
Justin Walters, South Africa 67-71-68-65—271
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 66-72-69-65—272
George Coetzee, South Africa 72-66-69-65—272
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 69-67-69-67—272
Victor Dubuisson, France 68-68-70-66—272
Scott Hend, Australia 67-64-68-73—272
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 67-68-68-69—272
Garrick Porteous, England 71-68-67-66—272
Johannes Veerman, United States 68-69-62-73—272
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 69-70-67-67—273
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 70-67-68-68—273
Aaron Rai, England 70-67-70-66—273
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 68-70-65-70—273
John Catlin, United States 71-69-69-65—274
Richard Mcevoy, England 70-70-65-69—274
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 67-69-71-67—274
Marcel Schneider, Germany 70-69-69-66—274
Jack Senior, England 68-68-71-67—274
Louis De Jager, South Africa 70-70-66-69—275
Grant Forrest, Scotland 73-66-68-68—275
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 68-72-69-66—275
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 67-71-68-69—275
Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 72-68-71-64—275
Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 65-71-67-72—275
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 71-66-68-70—275
Oliver Wilson, England 70-67-72-66—275
Ben Evans, England 71-68-71-66—210
Gavin Green, Malaysia 68-69-68-71—276
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 68-69-69-70—276
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-69-67-70—276
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 69-70-69-68—276
Dale Whitnell, England 66-70-68-72—276
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 67-69-71-70—277
Francesco Laporta, Italy 70-67-68-72—277
Adrian Meronk, Poland 65-73-67-72—277
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 67-65-77-68—277
Jordan Smith, England 68-70-69-70—277
Richard Bland, England 71-69-71-67—278
Ashley Chesters, England 71-68-67-72—278
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 71-69-69-69—278
Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 72-67-69-70—278
Matt Ford, England 68-72-70-68—278
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 70-70-71-67—278
Raphael Jacquelin, France 65-68-73-72—278
Damien Perrier, France 68-71-74-65—278
Matthias Schwab, Austria 71-66-72-69—278
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 69-71-71-67—278
Julien Guerrier, France 70-70-70-69—279
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 72-68-68-71—279
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 68-71-71-69—279
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 71-68-70-71—280
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 73-66-72-69—280
Toby Tree, England 67-73-69-71—280
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 68-69-69-74—280
Romain Wattel, France 69-71-72-68—280
Gregory Havret, France 67-73-71-70—281
Benjamin Hebert, France 64-72-75-70—281
Matthew Southgate, England 66-69-75-71—281
Kyongjun Moon, South Korea 70-69-71-72—282
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 70-70-75-67—282
JC Ritchie, South Africa 69-70-69-74—282
Lee Slattery, England 71-69-75-68—283
Samuel Njoroge Chege, Kenya 72-68-74-70—284

