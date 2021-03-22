BC-GLF--Kenya Open Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Sunday
|Karen Country Club
|Nairobi, Kenya
|Purse: $1.1 million
|Yardage: 6,921; Par: 71
|Final Round
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|66-67-64-66—263
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|67-66-66-66—265
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|65-67-71-64—267
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain
|67-70-68-63—268
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France
|68-68-66-67—269
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa
|68-72-65-64—269
|Romain Langasque, France
|67-70-67-65—269
|Pep Angles, Spain
|70-67-67-66—270
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|68-64-71-67—270
|Calum Hill, Scotland
|65-68-67-70—270
|Sam Horsfield, England
|65-71-69-65—270
|Nino Bertasio, Italy
|67-69-69-66—271
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|71-65-67-68—271
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|65-66-72-68—271
|Justin Walters, South Africa
|67-71-68-65—271
|Gaganjeet Bhullar, India
|66-72-69-65—272
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|72-66-69-65—272
|Jamie Donaldson, Wales
|69-67-69-67—272
|Victor Dubuisson, France
|68-68-70-66—272
|Scott Hend, Australia
|67-64-68-73—272
|Garrick Higgo, South Africa
|67-68-68-69—272
|Garrick Porteous, England
|71-68-67-66—272
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|68-69-62-73—272
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa
|69-70-67-67—273
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|70-67-68-68—273
|Aaron Rai, England
|70-67-70-66—273
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa
|68-70-65-70—273
|John Catlin, United States
|71-69-69-65—274
|Richard Mcevoy, England
|70-70-65-69—274
|Wilco Nienaber, South Africa
|67-69-71-67—274
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|70-69-69-66—274
|Jack Senior, England
|68-68-71-67—274
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|70-70-66-69—275
|Grant Forrest, Scotland
|73-66-68-68—275
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|68-72-69-66—275
|Niklas Lemke, Sweden
|67-71-68-69—275
|Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic
|72-68-71-64—275
|Bernd Ritthammer, Germany
|65-71-67-72—275
|Ricardo Santos, Portugal
|71-66-68-70—275
|Oliver Wilson, England
|70-67-72-66—275
|Ben Evans, England
|71-68-71-66—210
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|68-69-68-71—276
|Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark
|68-69-69-70—276
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|70-69-67-70—276
|Benjamin Poke, Denmark
|69-70-69-68—276
|Dale Whitnell, England
|66-70-68-72—276
|Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark
|67-69-71-70—277
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|70-67-68-72—277
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|65-73-67-72—277
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|67-65-77-68—277
|Jordan Smith, England
|68-70-69-70—277
|Richard Bland, England
|71-69-71-67—278
|Ashley Chesters, England
|71-68-67-72—278
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|71-69-69-69—278
|Jens Fahrbring, Sweden
|72-67-69-70—278
|Matt Ford, England
|68-72-70-68—278
|Lorenzo Gagli, Italy
|70-70-71-67—278
|Raphael Jacquelin, France
|65-68-73-72—278
|Damien Perrier, France
|68-71-74-65—278
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|71-66-72-69—278
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands
|69-71-71-67—278
|Julien Guerrier, France
|70-70-70-69—279
|Lorenzo Scalise, Italy
|72-68-68-71—279
|Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe
|68-71-71-69—279
|Rikard Karlberg, Sweden
|71-68-70-71—280
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France
|73-66-72-69—280
|Toby Tree, England
|67-73-69-71—280
|Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands
|68-69-69-74—280
|Romain Wattel, France
|69-71-72-68—280
|Gregory Havret, France
|67-73-71-70—281
|Benjamin Hebert, France
|64-72-75-70—281
|Matthew Southgate, England
|66-69-75-71—281
|Kyongjun Moon, South Korea
|70-69-71-72—282
|Haydn Porteous, South Africa
|70-70-75-67—282
|JC Ritchie, South Africa
|69-70-69-74—282
|Lee Slattery, England
|71-69-75-68—283
|Samuel Njoroge Chege, Kenya
|72-68-74-70—284