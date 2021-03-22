Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Caps sign Trevor van Riemsdyk to 2-year extension

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/22 04:36
Caps sign Trevor van Riemsdyk to 2-year extension

The Washington Capitals signed defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to a two-year, $1.9 million contract extension on Sunday.

The seventh-year player has filled a depth role in serving as the team’s seventh defenseman since signing a one-year $800,000 contract with Washington in October.

He has one goal in nine games, and has an average of 15 minutes of ice time.

Van Riemsdyk broke into the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2014-15 season, and spent the previous three years with Carolina. Overall, he has 16 goals and 54 assists for 70 points in 373 games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-22 06:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan's electronics giant Acer hit by record ransomware attack
Taiwan's electronics giant Acer hit by record ransomware attack
London borough plans road name changes likely to infuriate Chinese
London borough plans road name changes likely to infuriate Chinese
Taiwan protests UN report labeling it as part of China
Taiwan protests UN report labeling it as part of China
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar