Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

German trip exemption allows Bellingham to play for England

By Associated Press
2021/03/22 03:03
Dortmund's Jude Bellingham celebrates after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund in Gelsenkirchen, G...

Dortmund's Jude Bellingham celebrates after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund in Gelsenkirchen, G...

LONDON (AP) — Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham has been cleared to join up with the England squad for the start of World Cup qualifying.

The 17-year-old midfielder will be granted a sporting exemption from Germany’s coronavirus regulations, meaning he will not be required to go into quarantine when returning to the country.

Germany’s strict travel regulations had led to Champions League matches being moved to neutral venues in recent weeks.

England plays San Marino at Wembley on Thursday and travels to Albania before hosting Poland on March 31.

Bellingham made his England debut in November, appearing as a second-half substitute in the 3-0 friendly win over Ireland, becoming England’s third youngest full international in the process.

On Saturday, Bellingham highlighted how he had been the target of racist abuse on social media, with both Dortmund and the FA issuing statements in support of the player.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-22 04:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan's electronics giant Acer hit by record ransomware attack
Taiwan's electronics giant Acer hit by record ransomware attack
Taiwan protests UN report labeling it as part of China
Taiwan protests UN report labeling it as part of China
London borough plans road name changes likely to infuriate Chinese
London borough plans road name changes likely to infuriate Chinese
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar