Quadruple-chasing Man City faces Chelsea in FA Cup semifinal

By Associated Press
2021/03/22 02:14
Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko and Manchester City's Ruben Dias celebrate at the end of the English FA Cup sixth round soccer match between Eve...

LONDON (AP) — Quadruple-chasing Manchester City will play Chelsea in the semifinals of the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola's City leads the Premier League by 14 points, plays Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and will contest the League Cup final against Tottenham on April 25.

City will now also be at Wembley on the previous weekend to face Chelsea, which is enjoying a 14-match unbeaten run in all competitions since Thomas Tuchel replaced the fired Frank Lampard in January.

The other FA Cup semifinal will see Southampton play Manchester United or Leicester.

Updated : 2021-03-22 04:52 GMT+08:00

