English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Leeds 0, Chelsea 0
Crystal Palace 1, West Brom 0
Everton 1, Burnley 2
Fulham 0, Man City 3
Southampton 1, Brighton 2
Leicester 5, Sheffield United 0
Arsenal 2, Tottenham 1
Man United 1, West Ham 0
Wolverhampton 0, Liverpool 1
Fulham 1, Leeds 2
Tottenham vs. Southampton
Brighton 3, Newcastle 0
West Ham 3, Arsenal 3
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham
Luton Town 0, Swansea 1
Birmingham 0, Bristol City 3
Bournemouth 2, Barnsley 3
Cardiff 1, Watford 2
Derby 0, Millwall 1
Middlesbrough 3, Stoke 0
Nottingham Forest 1, Reading 1
QPR 0, Huddersfield 1
Rotherham vs. Coventry
Wycombe 1, Preston 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Norwich 2
Cardiff 0, Stoke 0
Derby 2, Brentford 2
Luton Town 2, Coventry 0
Middlesbrough 2, Preston 0
Rotherham 1, Watford 4
Bournemouth 3, Swansea 0
Nottingham Forest 0, Norwich 2
QPR 3, Millwall 2
Wycombe 1, Barnsley 3
Birmingham 2, Reading 1
Blackburn 0, Bristol City 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Huddersfield 1
Brentford 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Barnsley 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Bristol City 0, Rotherham 2
Coventry 0, Wycombe 0
Millwall 1, Middlesbrough 0
Norwich 1, Blackburn 1
Preston 0, Luton Town 1
Reading 1, QPR 1
Stoke 1, Derby 0
Watford 3, Birmingham 0
Swansea 0, Cardiff 1
Swindon 1, Gillingham 3
Blackpool 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Bristol Rovers 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Charlton 1, Shrewsbury 1
Crewe 0, Burton Albion 3
Doncaster 0, Northampton 0
Hull 2, Oxford United 0
Ipswich 1, Plymouth 0
Lincoln 1, Rochdale 2
Milton Keynes Dons 3, Accrington Stanley 2
AFC Wimbledon 1, Wigan 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Plymouth 1
Peterborough 1, Portsmouth 0
Oxford United 3, Doncaster 0
Lincoln 0, Gillingham 3
Charlton 3, Bristol Rovers 2
Blackpool 1, Burton Albion 1
Fleetwood Town 2, Ipswich 0
Accrington Stanley 0, Sunderland 2
Portsmouth 2, Ipswich 1
AFC Wimbledon 2, Charlton 2
Accrington Stanley 3, Wigan 1
Burton Albion 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Fleetwood Town 0, Swindon 2
Gillingham 2, Doncaster 2
Northampton 0, Crewe 1
Oxford United 0, Blackpool 2
Plymouth 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Rochdale 3, Peterborough 3
Shrewsbury 1, Hull 1
Sunderland 1, Lincoln 1
Peterborough vs. Doncaster
Northampton vs. Oxford United
Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury
Bristol Rovers vs. Swindon
AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale
Blackpool vs. Peterborough
Oxford United vs. Lincoln
AFC Wimbledon vs. Northampton
Blackpool vs. Plymouth
Bristol Rovers vs. Sunderland
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town
Charlton vs. Crewe
Hull vs. Gillingham
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster
Peterborough vs. Accrington Stanley
Rochdale vs. Swindon
Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth
Wigan vs. Ipswich
Gillingham vs. Wigan
Leyton Orient 1, Scunthorpe 1
Carlisle 3, Bradford 1
Crawley Town 1, Mansfield Town 0
Exeter 0, Cheltenham 1
Forest Green 2, Harrogate Town 1
Morecambe 1, Newport County 3
Oldham 2, Cambridge United 4
Port Vale 0, Bolton 1
Southend 0, Stevenage 0
Grimsby Town 0, Colchester 0
Crawley Town 1, Walsall 1
Cheltenham 0, Barrow 2
Port Vale 2, Newport County 1
Salford 0, Colchester 0
Scunthorpe 1, Oldham 1
Mansfield Town 1, Carlisle 1
Grimsby Town 0, Tranmere 0
Newport County 0, Leyton Orient 1
Stevenage 3, Carlisle 1
Barrow 3, Crawley Town 2
Bolton 2, Walsall 1
Bradford 0, Oldham 0
Cambridge United 1, Forest Green 0
Cheltenham 2, Salford 0
Colchester 0, Port Vale 1
Harrogate Town 0, Morecambe 1
Mansfield Town 2, Grimsby Town 2
Scunthorpe 1, Southend 1
Tranmere 2, Exeter 1
Mansfield Town vs. Forest Green
Carlisle vs. Leyton Orient
Oldham vs. Exeter
Barrow vs. Grimsby Town
Colchester vs. Tranmere
Southend vs. Walsall
Scunthorpe vs. Bradford
Forest Green vs. Bolton
Exeter vs. Salford
Carlisle vs. Cambridge United
Colchester vs. Bradford
Crawley Town vs. Port Vale
Grimsby Town vs. Walsall
Harrogate Town vs. Southend
Leyton Orient vs. Oldham
Morecambe vs. Cheltenham
Newport County vs. Scunthorpe
Stevenage vs. Barrow
Tranmere vs. Mansfield Town
Carlisle vs. Crawley Town
Aldershot 2, Altrincham 1
Bromley 2, Barnet 2
Dover Athletic vs. Wealdstone
Halifax Town 1, Solihull Moors 0
Hartlepool 0, Eastleigh 0
Kings Lynn 0, Sutton United 1
Maidenhead United 2, Chesterfield 0
Stockport County vs. Dagenham and Redbridge
Wrexham 2, Weymouth 0
Yeovil 2, Woking 1
Wealdstone 0, Notts County 1
Boreham Wood 0, Torquay United 0
Chesterfield 0, Sutton United 1
Halifax Town 1, Aldershot 0
Kings Lynn 2, Hartlepool 2
Stockport County 2, Barnet 1
Wrexham 2, Eastleigh 2
Boreham Wood 2, Notts County 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Weymouth 1
Maidenhead United 4, Torquay United 1
Solihull Moors vs. Dover Athletic
Woking 1, Altrincham 1
Yeovil 1, Bromley 2
Aldershot 3, Boreham Wood 3
Altrincham 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Barnet 0, Chesterfield 2
Bromley 1, Solihull Moors 0
Dover Athletic vs. Wrexham
Eastleigh 1, Halifax Town 0
Hartlepool 1, Woking 0
Notts County 2, Yeovil 0
Sutton United 1, Stockport County 1
Torquay United 1, Kings Lynn 0
Weymouth 4, Wealdstone 0
Stockport County vs. Eastleigh
Altrincham vs. Kings Lynn
Bromley vs. Sutton United
Torquay United vs. Solihull Moors
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Hartlepool
Aldershot vs. Chesterfield
Dover Athletic vs. Chesterfield
Wealdstone vs. Woking
Yeovil vs. Notts County
Weymouth vs. Boreham Wood
Boreham Wood vs. Dover Athletic
Chesterfield vs. Weymouth
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Torquay United
Halifax Town vs. Sutton United
Kings Lynn vs. Eastleigh
Solihull Moors vs. Aldershot
Stockport County vs. Hartlepool
Wealdstone vs. Notts County
Wrexham vs. Bromley
Yeovil vs. Barnet
Maidenhead United vs. Altrincham
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Dover Athletic
Notts County vs. Aldershot
Solihull Moors vs. Wealdstone