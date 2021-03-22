Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Nine double-digit seeds in Round of 32 at NCAAs

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/22 00:19
The Latest: Nine double-digit seeds in Round of 32 at NCAAs

The Latest on the second round of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

___

12:15 p.m.

The NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 is underway with nine double-digit seeds still alive.

According to NCAA spokesman David Worlock, that matches the second-highest total of double-digit seeds ever to reach the round of 32.

Ten double-digit seeds advanced that far in 2016. There also were nine double-digit seeds in the round of 32 in 2001 and 2012.

The double-digit seeds still around include Maryland (No. 10 East), Rutgers (No. 10, Midwest), Syracuse (No. 11, Midwest), UCLA (No. 11, East), Oregon State (No. 12, Midwest), North Texas (No. 13, South), Ohio (No. 13, West), Abilene Christian (No. 14, East) and Oral Roberts (No. 15 South).

UCLA and Abilene Christian face off Monday, assuring that at least one double-digit seed will reach the Sweet 16.

This is the first time four teams seeded 13th or worse made it to the second round.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-22 01:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan protests UN report labeling it as part of China
Taiwan protests UN report labeling it as part of China
Taiwan's electronics giant Acer hit by record ransomware attack
Taiwan's electronics giant Acer hit by record ransomware attack
London borough plans road name changes likely to infuriate Chinese
London borough plans road name changes likely to infuriate Chinese
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar