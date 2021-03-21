Alexa
ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/21 22:06
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 36 25 9 0 2 52 132 91
Indy 35 24 9 2 0 50 114 92
Orlando 34 18 12 3 1 40 99 101
Greenville 36 16 10 8 2 42 105 110
South Carolina 34 14 12 6 2 36 93 106
Jacksonville 32 14 14 1 3 32 78 91
Wheeling 34 9 20 5 0 23 94 119
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 16 10 3 2 1 23 52 37
Allen 33 21 10 2 0 44 111 89
Wichita 37 22 10 4 1 49 109 97
Utah 36 15 12 4 5 39 107 125
Tulsa 36 17 16 2 1 37 78 90
Rapid City 39 18 18 2 1 39 115 126
Kansas City 34 13 13 6 2 34 87 100

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

South Carolina 5, Fort Wayne 1

Orlando 5, Jacksonville 1

Florida 3, Greenville 2

Wheeling 7, Wichita 1

Allen 2, Tulsa 0

Indy 7, Kansas City 6

Rapid City 7, Utah 0

Sunday's Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

