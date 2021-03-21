Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/03/21 22:09
Through Sunday, March 21, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 34 21 39 60 15 14 7 0 6 136 15.4
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 34 18 32 50 23 12 9 1 6 100 18.0
Patrick Kane Chicago 32 12 30 42 4 12 2 0 1 113 10.6
Mitchell Marner Toronto 32 12 28 40 14 14 0 0 2 89 13.5
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 31 12 25 37 -7 10 3 0 2 61 19.7
Auston Matthews Toronto 29 21 15 36 8 6 8 0 7 118 17.8
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 29 8 27 35 3 4 3 0 2 64 12.5
Mark Stone Vegas 27 10 25 35 18 20 1 0 6 48 20.8
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 30 11 24 35 2 18 3 0 1 62 17.7
Aleksander Barkov Florida 30 13 22 35 12 6 3 1 3 110 11.8
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 29 17 18 35 14 8 5 0 4 100 17.0
Brad Marchand Boston 28 12 22 34 9 22 2 1 1 67 17.9
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 31 12 22 34 2 6 4 0 0 54 22.2
David Perron St. Louis 31 12 21 33 1 16 4 0 2 83 14.5
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 31 15 18 33 12 7 4 0 4 98 15.3
Victor Hedman Tampa Bay 30 6 26 32 12 20 1 0 0 72 8.3
Brock Boeser Vancouver 35 16 16 32 3 10 6 1 1 80 20.0
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 31 10 21 31 11 16 3 0 2 72 13.9
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 30 11 20 31 6 14 3 0 3 90 12.2
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 28 16 15 31 5 6 5 0 3 88 18.2

Updated : 2021-03-22 00:12 GMT+08:00

