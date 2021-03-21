Alexa
Injured Archer ruled out of ODI series against India

By Associated Press
2021/03/21 21:04
AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the ODI series against India and the start of the IPL because of an elbow injury.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Sunday that Archer’s elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the Twenty20 series against India “and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels.”

England lost the Twenty20 series 3-2 at Ahmedabad on Saturday. The three-match ODI series begins at Pune on Tuesday.

The ECB said that its medical team will now assess Archer’s “return-to-play schedule in due course.” The fast bowler will miss the early part of Indian Premier League that begins on April 9.

England also named a 14-member squad for the ODI series. Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan will remain with the team as reserves.

___

Squad:

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

___

Updated : 2021-03-21 22:42 GMT+08:00

