Sunday At Sport Club Dinamo St. Petersburg, Russia Purse: $565,530 Surface: Hardcourt indoor ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy at Sport Club Dinamo (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Championship

Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok (1), Ukraine, def. Sabrina Santamaria and Kaitlyn Christian (2), United States, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.