Central Taiwan park to offer large discounts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Dasyueshan National Forest Recreation Area is offering admission and lodging discounts as well as free guided tours to visitors until the end of May, the Dongshih Forest District Office said in a press release.

Situated at an elevation over 2,000 meters, Dasyueshan is just an hour’s drive from Taichung's Dongshi District. The park has several trails where hikers may stumble upon the Formosan muntjac and serow as well various kinds of birds, according to the office.

The park is rolling out a spring discount program to encourage people to get outdoors. The program will offer half-price admission to all visitors, a 20-percent discount for Dasyueshan lodging facilities, a 20-percent discount for drinks at the café, as well as free guided tours in the morning and afternoon.

Advance booking for guided tours is required for tour groups.

To book accommodation at Dasyueshan, go to this website. To learn more general information, consult the Dongshih Forest District Office website.



(Dongshih Forest District Office photos)