Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Central Taiwan park to offer large discounts

Cheap lodging, free guided tours at Dasyueshan National Forest Recreation Area

  182
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/21 21:13
(Dongshih Forest District Office photo)

(Dongshih Forest District Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Dasyueshan National Forest Recreation Area is offering admission and lodging discounts as well as free guided tours to visitors until the end of May, the Dongshih Forest District Office said in a press release.

Situated at an elevation over 2,000 meters, Dasyueshan is just an hour’s drive from Taichung's Dongshi District. The park has several trails where hikers may stumble upon the Formosan muntjac and serow as well various kinds of birds, according to the office.

The park is rolling out a spring discount program to encourage people to get outdoors. The program will offer half-price admission to all visitors, a 20-percent discount for Dasyueshan lodging facilities, a 20-percent discount for drinks at the café, as well as free guided tours in the morning and afternoon.

Advance booking for guided tours is required for tour groups.

To book accommodation at Dasyueshan, go to this website. To learn more general information, consult the Dongshih Forest District Office website.

Central Taiwan park to offer large discounts

Central Taiwan park to offer large discounts

Central Taiwan park to offer large discounts

Central Taiwan park to offer large discounts

Central Taiwan park to offer large discounts
(Dongshih Forest District Office photos)
Dongshih Forest District Office
Dasyueshan
Dongshi District
the Formosan muntjac
the Formosan serow
Taiwan
tourism

RELATED ARTICLES

VR film by Taiwanese artist wins SXSW film award
VR film by Taiwanese artist wins SXSW film award
2021/03/21 11:10
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
2021/03/21 10:44
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/20 20:12
Taiwan protests UN report labeling it as part of China
Taiwan protests UN report labeling it as part of China
2021/03/20 16:46
Taiwan's weekend weather mild, followed by cooler temperatures
Taiwan's weekend weather mild, followed by cooler temperatures
2021/03/20 15:20

Updated : 2021-03-21 22:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine