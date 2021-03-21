Philippines: 220 Chinese 'militia' boats gathered in South China Sea

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea released pictures of the vessels The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea released pictures of the vessels

The Philippines government voiced concern — without lodging a formal protest — over some 220 Chinese vessels allegedly sighted at a South China Sea reef claimed by both countries.

Although an international tribunal in 2016 invalidated China's claim to 90% of the South China Sea maritime region, Beijing does not recognize the ruling.

What was seen at the reef?

A Philippines government body that oversees the disputed area said the vessels were seen moored at Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls Julian Felipe, on March 7.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea released pictures of the vessels, alleged to be manned by maritime military personnel, lying side by side in formation.

"Despite clear weather at the time, the Chinese vessels massed at the reef showed no actual fishing activities and had their full white lights turned on during night-time," the task force said in a statement.

The presence of the boats was "a concern due to the possible overfishing and destruction of the marine environment, as well as risks to safety of navigation," it added.

What could the Philippines do?

When asked if he would file a diplomatic protest, Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin said he would do so: "Only if the generals tell me."

"In my watch, foreign policy is the fist in the iron glove of the armed forces," he said.

The Reuters news agency on Sunday cited Philippines Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana, saying the presence of the vessels, apparently still at the site, was "a clear provocative action of militarizing the area."

"We call on the Chinese to stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory."

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has nurtured friendly ties with Beijing since taking office in 2016.

He has been criticized for not standing up to China's perceived aggressive behavior and not seeking Chinese compliance with the international arbitration ruling.

"When Xi says 'I will fish,' who can prevent him?" Duterte said, defending his non-confrontational approach.

"If I send my marines to drive away the Chinese fishermen, I guarantee you not one of them will come home alive,'' Duterte said.

Duterte has meanwhile sought infrastructure funds, trade and investments from China, which has also donated and pledged more COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines as the country faces an alarming rise in coronavirus infections.

Why is there a dispute over the reef?

The Whitsun Reef is a boomerang-shaped, shallow coral region that lies some 175 nautical miles (324 kilometers) west of the western Philippine province of Palawan.

According to the Philippines, the reef — which lies amid the Spratly Islands archipelago — is located well within its own exclusive economic zone.

China does not recognize the international ruling that invalidates its historic claims to virtually the entire sea. In any case, the decision did not specify which areas fishermen from China and other countries could be allowed to fish in.

Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei all claim parts of the sea. In recent years, China has built islands in the disputed waters, installing airstrips on some of them.

The US has repeatedly condemned what it called China's attempts to bully neighbors with competing claims. Beijing, on the other hand, has criticized Washington for what it alleges is interference in its internal affairs.

rc/aw (dpa, AP)