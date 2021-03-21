Myanmar community rallies in Taipei against junta back home

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Myanmar community in Taipei came out in force Sunday afternoon (March 21) to protest last month's coup and ongoing violence by junta-backed security forces in the Southeast Asian nation.

The demonstration was organized by Mingalar par (Huaxin Street, 緬甸街), a street in New Taipei City's Zhonghe District known as the cultural and commercial heartbeat of the country's Myanmar community.

Kicking off at 1 p.m. at Liberty Square, the hour-long protest saw chants rejecting the junta, known as the Tatmadaw, which seized control of the country's government on Feb. 1 after espousing unfounded claims of irregularities with the November elections.

State Councilor and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy NLD won 82 percent of the seats up for election, according to Myanmar's election commission. Suu Kyi and many other NLD members have been arrested or driven into hiding.

The weeks since the coup took place have seen security forces increasingly willing to use violence and even deadly force against peaceful protesters, with at least 235 killed as of the time of publication.

One of the speakers at Sunday's demonstration, Thu Koko, took part in the so-called 8888 Uprising against military rule in Myanmar in 1988.

After the first election to follow the uprising, he pointed out that then, like last month, the Tatmadaw rejected the NLD's victory and took control: "Initially, we expected to see a free and democratic Myanmar, but it vanished in a split second." Koko added that "I failed once in 1988, but this time I will not fail again no matter how much it takes. We have to stand up against the junta."

Koko noted that while Myanmar and Taiwan do not share diplomatic relations, he will "do whatever [he] can" to seek government or media support for his people in some form or another, calling Taiwan the most democratic country in Asia.



(Taiwan News photo)



(Taiwan News photo)



(Taiwan News photo)