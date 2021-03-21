Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Myanmar community rallies in Taipei against junta back home

New Taipei's 'Myanmar Street' organizes protest to support democracy as death toll climbs in Southeast Asian country

By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/03/21 20:38
Myanmar community rallies in Taipei against junta back home

(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Myanmar community in Taipei came out in force Sunday afternoon (March 21) to protest last month's coup and ongoing violence by junta-backed security forces in the Southeast Asian nation.

The demonstration was organized by Mingalar par (Huaxin Street, 緬甸街), a street in New Taipei City's Zhonghe District known as the cultural and commercial heartbeat of the country's Myanmar community.

Kicking off at 1 p.m. at Liberty Square, the hour-long protest saw chants rejecting the junta, known as the Tatmadaw, which seized control of the country's government on Feb. 1 after espousing unfounded claims of irregularities with the November elections.

State Councilor and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy NLD won 82 percent of the seats up for election, according to Myanmar's election commission. Suu Kyi and many other NLD members have been arrested or driven into hiding.

The weeks since the coup took place have seen security forces increasingly willing to use violence and even deadly force against peaceful protesters, with at least 235 killed as of the time of publication.

One of the speakers at Sunday's demonstration, Thu Koko, took part in the so-called 8888 Uprising against military rule in Myanmar in 1988.

After the first election to follow the uprising, he pointed out that then, like last month, the Tatmadaw rejected the NLD's victory and took control: "Initially, we expected to see a free and democratic Myanmar, but it vanished in a split second." Koko added that "I failed once in 1988, but this time I will not fail again no matter how much it takes. We have to stand up against the junta."

Koko noted that while Myanmar and Taiwan do not share diplomatic relations, he will "do whatever [he] can" to seek government or media support for his people in some form or another, calling Taiwan the most democratic country in Asia.

Myanmar community rallies in Taipei against junta back home
(Taiwan News photo)

Myanmar community rallies in Taipei against junta back home
(Taiwan News photo)

Myanmar community rallies in Taipei against junta back home
(Taiwan News photo)
Myanmar
Myanmar coup
Milk Tea Alliance
Aung San Suu Kyi
junta

RELATED ARTICLES

China threatens 'drastic action to protect its interests' in Myanmar
China threatens 'drastic action to protect its interests' in Myanmar
2021/03/16 13:16
Taiwanese firms fly Taiwan flags to avoid confusion with Chinese plants in Myanmar
Taiwanese firms fly Taiwan flags to avoid confusion with Chinese plants in Myanmar
2021/03/15 18:53
Taiwanese group wages underwear campaign for Myanmar protesters
Taiwanese group wages underwear campaign for Myanmar protesters
2021/03/15 16:41
Taiwan nabs smuggled cigarettes near disputed South China Sea island
Taiwan nabs smuggled cigarettes near disputed South China Sea island
2021/03/12 17:33
'Trapped' protesters in Myanmar allowed to leave after tense standoff
'Trapped' protesters in Myanmar allowed to leave after tense standoff
2021/03/09 16:46

Updated : 2021-03-21 21:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine