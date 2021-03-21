Temperatures to drop to 13 degrees in northern Taiwan tonight

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said today (March 21) that the arrival of a cold air mass is causing the weather in northern Taiwan to be cold and wet, with lows of around 13 degrees Celsius expected for tonight.

The weather will still be cold for northern Taiwan tomorrow, with temperatures possibly dropping to 12 degrees in flat areas, CNA quoted Wu as saying. However, conditions will begin to turn dry in the daytime, and rainy weather will give over to merely cloudy weather, Wu said.

Temperatures will begin to rise Tuesday afternoon as the cold air begins to weaken, with partly sunny conditions expected across Taiwan.

The meteorologist further forecast chances of rain Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon, though he said uncertainty remains pending more analysis.

From Wednesday afternoon to Friday, the weather will return to partly sunny, and temperatures will gradually rise, he added.