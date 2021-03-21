Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Temperatures to drop to 13 degrees in northern Taiwan tonight

Weather to begin to turn dry tomorrow

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/21 18:22
Temperatures to drop to 13 degrees in northern Taiwan tonight

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said today (March 21) that the arrival of a cold air mass is causing the weather in northern Taiwan to be cold and wet, with lows of around 13 degrees Celsius expected for tonight.

The weather will still be cold for northern Taiwan tomorrow, with temperatures possibly dropping to 12 degrees in flat areas, CNA quoted Wu as saying. However, conditions will begin to turn dry in the daytime, and rainy weather will give over to merely cloudy weather, Wu said.

Temperatures will begin to rise Tuesday afternoon as the cold air begins to weaken, with partly sunny conditions expected across Taiwan.

The meteorologist further forecast chances of rain Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon, though he said uncertainty remains pending more analysis.

From Wednesday afternoon to Friday, the weather will return to partly sunny, and temperatures will gradually rise, he added.
Daniel Wu
meteorologist
partly sunny

RELATED ARTICLES

Warm, sunny weather forecast for Taiwan this week: Meteorologist
Warm, sunny weather forecast for Taiwan this week: Meteorologist
2021/03/14 14:57
Rain to dwindle in coming days
Rain to dwindle in coming days
2021/03/07 18:32
Temperatures in northern Taiwan to drop by 10 degrees on Tuesday
Temperatures in northern Taiwan to drop by 10 degrees on Tuesday
2021/02/28 21:33
Isolated showers forecast for northern, eastern Taiwan from Tuesday
Isolated showers forecast for northern, eastern Taiwan from Tuesday
2021/02/21 16:02
Cold air to arrive in Taiwan Wednesday
Cold air to arrive in Taiwan Wednesday
2021/02/14 16:11

Updated : 2021-03-21 19:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine