Taiwan reports one new imported case of COVID-19

Taiwan confirmed one new imported case of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the number of cases in the country to 1,006, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The new case involves a Taiwanese man in his 30s who traveled to Poland for business in November last year, CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said at a press briefing.

The man returned to Taiwan on Feb. 25 and had a light cough during quarantine, although he did not report it at the time because he thought it was not serious, Chuang said.

On March 19, he received a self-paid COVID-19 test at the request of his employer and his result came back positive, with a relatively high CT level of 34. When he was tested again the next day, he had a negative result, Chuang said.

He had both IgM and IgG antibodies, Chuang added.

So far, the CECC has identified four people with whom the man was in contact in Taiwan, all of whom are his family members. They have been instructed to go into quarantine, Chuang said.

Also on Sunday, Chuang said they had asked the Chinese health authorities for more information on a person who traveled from Taiwan to Shanghai recently and tested positive for COVID-19. No reply was forthcoming.

A total of 60 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling from Taiwan to another country, although none of these cases have had an effect on Taiwan, according to Chuang.

To date, Taiwan has recorded 1,006 cases of COVID-19, 890 of which have been classified as imported. Of the total, 963 have recovered, 10 have died and 33 remain in hospital, CECC data shows.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected over 122.6 million people in 193 countries and regions, with more than 2.7 million fatalities, according to CECC statistics as of Sunday.