Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Bookseller keeps Paris plush with teddy bears

By Associated Press
2021/03/21 15:21
Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', stands next to a giant teddy bear in a bar, in Paris, Wednesday,...
Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', carries a giant teddy bear into a bakery, in Paris, Wednesday, M...
Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', carries a giant teddy bear to a bar in Paris, Wednesday, March 3...
A woman runs past the Hotel du Nord filled with teddy bears, in Paris, Monday, March 8, 2021. Philippe Labourel, a bookshop owner, situated in the Gob...
Children look through the window of a cafe at teddy bears set up by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours' 'Teddy Bears fathe...
A teddy bear placed on a traffic roundabout by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', in Paris, Wednes...
A woman walks past eddy bears in a bar set up by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', in Paris, Wedne...
Men wearing protective masks walk in front a closed restaurant filled with teddy bears set up by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des...
A closed restaurant filled with teddy bears set up by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', in Paris, ...
A woman walks past a closed restaurant filled with teddy bears set up by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear ...
A woman walks in front of Backstage restaurant filled with teddy bears by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours' 'Teddy Bears...
A woman walks past a restaurant filled with teddy bears by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours' 'Teddy Bears father', in Pa...
A man walks past Backstage restaurant filled with teddy bears by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours' 'Teddy Bears father',...
Teddy bears in a closed restaurant placed by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', in Paris, Monday, J...
Women walks past a closed restaurant filled with teddy bears placed by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear fa...
Teddy bears placed at tables in Les Deux Magots restaurant, placed by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear fat...
Teddy bears placed at tables in Les Deux Magots restaurant, placed by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear fat...
Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', carries a giant teddy bear to a bar in Paris, Wednesday, March 3...

Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', stands next to a giant teddy bear in a bar, in Paris, Wednesday,...

Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', carries a giant teddy bear into a bakery, in Paris, Wednesday, M...

Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', carries a giant teddy bear to a bar in Paris, Wednesday, March 3...

A woman runs past the Hotel du Nord filled with teddy bears, in Paris, Monday, March 8, 2021. Philippe Labourel, a bookshop owner, situated in the Gob...

Children look through the window of a cafe at teddy bears set up by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours' 'Teddy Bears fathe...

A teddy bear placed on a traffic roundabout by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', in Paris, Wednes...

A woman walks past eddy bears in a bar set up by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', in Paris, Wedne...

Men wearing protective masks walk in front a closed restaurant filled with teddy bears set up by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des...

A closed restaurant filled with teddy bears set up by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', in Paris, ...

A woman walks past a closed restaurant filled with teddy bears set up by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear ...

A woman walks in front of Backstage restaurant filled with teddy bears by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours' 'Teddy Bears...

A woman walks past a restaurant filled with teddy bears by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours' 'Teddy Bears father', in Pa...

A man walks past Backstage restaurant filled with teddy bears by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours' 'Teddy Bears father',...

Teddy bears in a closed restaurant placed by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', in Paris, Monday, J...

Women walks past a closed restaurant filled with teddy bears placed by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear fa...

Teddy bears placed at tables in Les Deux Magots restaurant, placed by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear fat...

Teddy bears placed at tables in Les Deux Magots restaurant, placed by Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear fat...

Philippe Labourel, who wants to be named 'Le papa des nounours', 'Teddy Bear father', carries a giant teddy bear to a bar in Paris, Wednesday, March 3...

PARIS (AP) — A bookshop owner has found a way to keep people in Paris feeling plush during the depressing days of the coronavirus pandemic: giant teddy bears.

Philippe Labourel has been lending out oversized stuffed animals since October 2018. Since the pandemic cut short public life in the French capital last year, the bookseller's bears have been spotted sitting at a bus stop and in shops to remind customers of social distancing rules.

“Don’t ask me why I did it in the first place, but I decided to loan the bears everywhere to make people smile,” Labourel said.

At up to 2.5-meters-tall (over 8 feet), the teddy bears cause people to stop and stare in wonder.

Labourel’s bookshop and “bear cave,” is situated in the Gobelins district, in the south of Paris. The bear-giver maintains a mysterious air to add to the unexpected delight that comes with encountering one of his cuddly creatures.

He said he has acquired many more bears since last year, but will not say from where or how many make up his soft arsenal.

“Since the virus, I’ve been giving them out to many areas across the city," Labourel said. "I’m trying to give children a little bit of joy. It’s a huge success.”

Updated : 2021-03-21 16:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine