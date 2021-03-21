Alexa
Online registration for hotel subsidy in Taiwan’s Taoyuan begins

Each individual can apply for maximum of two nights during 40-day subsidy period

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/21 16:20
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Online registration is now available for people interested in saving up to NT$2,000 (US$68) in hotel expenses in Taoyuan from March 22 to April 30, the city’s tourism department said in a press release.

The city is offering an accommodation subsidy of NT$1,000 for registered individual travelers who stay at a participating lodging facility any days besides Saturdays from March 22 to April 30 and with the exception of April 2 and 4. The budget for the subsidy program is NT$20 million, enough for 20,000 applicants.

Only one person can apply for the NT$1,000 subsidy per room regardless of how many people stay in it, and each individual can apply for two nights.

Taiwanese wishing to take advantage of the subsidy should register by filling out their personal information and uploading their national identification card or national health insurance card via this site after March 20.

When checking in, the hotel will deduct NT$1,000 from the room rate after photo verification. For more information about the program, including all participating lodging facilities in the city, visit this site.

