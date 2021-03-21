Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Jack Campbell makes 31 saves, Maple Leafs beat Flames 2-0

By Associated Press
2021/03/21 10:23
Jack Campbell makes 31 saves, Maple Leafs beat Flames 2-0

TORONTO (AP) — Jack Campbell made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Saturday night.

Jason Spezza and Zach Hyman scored to help Toronto snap a three-game losing streak and win for just the second time in eight games.

David Rittich stopped 31 shots for Calgary. The Flames beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 on Friday night.

Starting for just the second time since suffering a leg injury against the Flames in Calgary on Jan. 24, Campbell provided Toronto with a much-needed performance in the crease after a string of shaky outings from struggling No. 1 option Frederik Andersen.

Campbell was backed up by Michael Hutchinson as the Maple Leafs gave Andersen the night off. Since returning from a lower-body injury this month, Andersen is 2-5-0 with an .876 save percentage.

Toronto scored first for just the second time in its last eight games when Spezza snapped in his seventh — and second in two nights — with 1:29 left in the first period. He controlled a bouncing puck down low before firing upstairs on Rittich.

Hyman scored with 3:32 left in the second. With Morgan Rielly driving hard through the middle and occupying two Flames, Hyman took the puck around the net and fired a shot past Rittich for his 11th of the season.

Campbell had his fourth career shutout.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Ottawa on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Maple Leafs: At Ottawa on Thursday night.

Updated : 2021-03-21 11:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine