Tomas Tatar scores shootout winner, Canadiens edge Canucks

By Associated Press
2021/03/21 10:11
MONTREAL (AP) — Tomas Tatar scored the shootout winner in the Montreal Canadiens' 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Tatar fooled Braden Holtby with deft stick-handling in the sixth round of the tiebreaker.

Tatar also had a goal and an assist in regulation. Nick Suzuki, Joel Edmundson and Brendan Gallagher also scored, and Shea Weber and Phillip Danault each had two assists. Carey Price stopped 14 shots.

Canucks captain Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist, and Jake Virtanen, Brock Boeser and Tyler Motte also scored. Hotby made 36 saves.

Montreal rebounded from a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks on Friday night. The Canadiens finished the nine-game season series 6-0-3.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host Winnipeg on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Canadiens: Host Edmonton on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights.

Updated : 2021-03-21 11:57 GMT+08:00

