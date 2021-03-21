Alexa
Tarleton State beats Midwestern State 33-21

By Associated Press
2021/03/21 10:17
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Steven Duncan passed for 183 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions and Tarleton State beat longtime rival Midwestern State 33-21 on Saturday night.

The Texans (4-2) played against Midwestern State in the Division II Lone Star Conference in every season since 2004 and are currently in their first year of their four-year transition to Division I in the Western Athletic Conference.

Khalil Banks ran 21 times for 135 yards and a touchdown and Ryheem Skinner added 19 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown. Tariq Bitson had six catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns for Tarleton State.

Skinner’s 4-yard TD run made it 33-21 with 6:05 left in the fourth quarter and Zach Strong sacked Derrick Ponder on a third-and-6 to force Midwestern State to punt less than 2½ minutes later.

Justin Jones ran for 68 yards and a touchdown and K’Vonte Jackson rushed for 54 yards and a score for the Mustangs.

