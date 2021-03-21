Mercury drops in Taiwan, haze from China arrives

Central, southern Taiwan seeing PM2.5 value rise on Sunday (EPA Image) Central, southern Taiwan seeing PM2.5 value rise on Sunday (EPA Image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cold wave with dust and sand from China arrives Sunday night (March 21), bringing lower temperatures and pollution across Taiwan.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the highest temperatures in the north and northeasterly Taiwan are between 18 to 20 degrees Celsius, before dropping to 13-15 C at night. The south and east of the country will see temperature lows of around 17 to 19 C.

The air quality will also degrade as the haze from China arrives Sunday night. The PM10 value in northern Taiwan will reach 250 to 300 micrograms per cube meter (μg/m3) per hour; with the PM2.5 value around 50 to 60 μg/m3, according to the EPA.

The environmental agency warned residents in central and southern Taiwan of the hazardous air quality starting from Monday, due to seasonal winds facilitating the accumulation of harmful particulate matter.

It is recommended people should reduce their outdoor activities when the PM2.5 value surpassed 54 μg/m3, especially for the elderly and those who have cardiac and respiratory diseases.