Wilson kicks game-winning FG, Chattanooga tops Furman 20-18

By Associated Press
2021/03/21 08:15
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Skyler Wilson's 42-yard field goal despite swirling winds in the fourth quart er lifted Chattanooga to a 20-18 victory over Furman in clash of Southern Conference leaders on Saturday.

The winning field goal was the longest for Chattanooga since Victor Ulmo kicked a 42-yarder in 2018.

The No. 11 Mocs (3-1, 3-0) forced turnovers on Furman's last two drives, holding the 13th-ranked Paladins scoreless over the final 7:36 to preserve the win.

Furman (3-2, 3-2) was driving after Wilson's field goal but quarterback Hamp Sisson was picked off by Jerrell Lawson at the 23. The Paladins had another crack at it after forcing a Chattanooga punt, but Sisson was sacked and fumbled.

The Mocs ran out the clock.

Sisson was 10-for-23 passing for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was intercepted twice. Drayton Arnold and Cole Copeland combined to throw for 218 yards for Chattanooga with no TDs and three interceptions. Tyrell Price gained 111 yards with a touchdown for the Mocs.

Chattanooga's defense was stifling, holding Furman to 49 yards rushing on 34 attempts. The Paladins Devin Wynn was the SoCon's leading rusher coming in, averaging 104.5 yards per game. He was held to seven yards on nine carries.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

