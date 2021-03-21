Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Stewart, Molinar lead Mississippi St. by Saint Louis in NIT

By Associated Press
2021/03/21 07:47
Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins, left, defends in the paint as Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar (1) makes a pass during the second half of an NC...
Mississippi State guard D.J. Stewart Jr. (3) has his shot blocked by Saint Louis forward Hasahn French (11) during the second half of an NCAA college ...
Mississippi State guard Deivon Smith (5) celebrates sinking a three-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Sai...
Saint Louis forward Hasahn French performs a reverse dunk on a breakaway play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missis...
Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar (1) gets past Saint Louis guard Jordan Goodwin (0) for a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basket...

Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins, left, defends in the paint as Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar (1) makes a pass during the second half of an NC...

Mississippi State guard D.J. Stewart Jr. (3) has his shot blocked by Saint Louis forward Hasahn French (11) during the second half of an NCAA college ...

Mississippi State guard Deivon Smith (5) celebrates sinking a three-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Sai...

Saint Louis forward Hasahn French performs a reverse dunk on a breakaway play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missis...

Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar (1) gets past Saint Louis guard Jordan Goodwin (0) for a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basket...

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 20 points, Iverson Molinar added 19 and Mississippi State defeat Saint Louis 74-68 on Saturday to wrap up the first round of the NIT.

The Bulldogs (16-14) advance to the quarterfinals on Thursday against Richmond (14-8).

Derek Fountain added 10 points for the Bulldogs, who were 14 of 17 from the foul line in the second half, with Stewart going 3 of 4 in the final 39 seconds to clinch the win.

Javonte Perkins scored 21 points for the Billikens (14-7), who were playing in their 19th NIT but first since 2004. Hasahn French added 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Goodwin scored 14 and Terrence Hargrove Jr. 10.

Molinar hit four free throws in less than a minute and Fountain shook free for a dunk to put the Bulldogs on top 66-59 with 4:49 to play but a rash of turnovers allowed Saint Louis to cut the deficit 71-68 with under a minute to play. But after the last turnover, Cameron Matthews made a acrobatic steal to get the ball back, allowing Stewart to wrap it up.

Mississippi State shot 50% and outscored Saint Louis 18-8 from the foul line. The Billikens shot 42% but attempted 14 fewer shots.

Molinar had 11 points in the first half, five in a 9-0 run, to help the Bulldogs lead 33-26.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-21 08:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine