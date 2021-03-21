Alexa
San Diego wins 39th straight Pioneer game, ties FCS record

By Associated Press
2021/03/21 06:58
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mason Randall was 32 of 41 for 302 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, and San Diego tied an FCS record with its 39th consecutive conference win, 27-13 over Butler on Saturday.

San Diego tied Duquesne, which won 39 straight Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference games between 1999 and 2006. The Toreros play at Presbyterian next Saturday.

The Toreros (2-0, 2-0 Pioneer League) never trailed and took a 27-13 lead on Randall’s 2-yard TD pass to Derek Kline with 12:48 left in the game. Kline had eight catches for 77 yards.

Emilio Martinez ran 17 times for 86 yards and Terrence Smith carried it 16 times for 57 yards for San Diego. Michael Carner caught five passes for 50 yards and ran two times for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Sam Brown passed for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Bulldogs (0-2, 0-2). Yogi Flager caught three passes for 88 yards and Johnny O’Shea caught six passes for 86 yards.

San Diego outgained Butler 475-247 in total yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-21 08:58 GMT+08:00

