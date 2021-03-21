Alexa
Ward accounts for 7 TDs, Incarnate Word beats SE Louisiana

By Associated Press
2021/03/21 07:14
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cameron Ward set a program record with six touchdown passes and he ran for another score as Incarnate Word beat Southeastern Louisiana 56-45 on Saturday.

Ward was 26-of-47 passing for 407 yards, and his six scoring throws surpassed Jon Copeland's five against Texas Southern on September 14, 2019. Ward also carried the ball seven times for 38 yards and scored on a 1-yard run.

Kevin Brown had a 75-yard touchdown run and finished with 190 yards rushing on 13 carries. The senior has rushed for over 150 yards in each game this season, including a career-best 196 in the Cardinals' 42-20 win over Lamar.

Tre Wolf had eight receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown for Incarnate Word (3-0, 3-0 Southland Conference), which scored touchdowns on seven of eight possessions and led 56-23 late in the third quarter.

Robert Ferrel made two TD catches for the Cardinals. Jaelin Campbell, Darion Chafin and Ameer King each had one.

Cole Kelley threw three touchdown passes and was 38 of 60 for 431 yards passing for Southeastern Louisiana (2-2, 2-2).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-21 08:58 GMT+08:00

