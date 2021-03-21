Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/21 06:27
Meis, Carr lead Drake over Valparaiso 17-6

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Caden Meis ran 15 times for 98 yards and a touchdown, Declan Carr made two interceptions and Drake beat Valparaiso 17-6 on Saturday.

Cross Robinson added 57 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries for the Bulldogs (1-1, 1-1 Pioneer Football League), who outrushed Valparaiso 164-81.

Meis carried it on all three plays of a 63-yard drive capped by his 42-yard TD run in the first quarter that made it 7-3 for Drake.

Carr intercepted Chris Duncan’s pass late in the third quarter and returned it 15 yards to the Valpo 18. Drake took a 17-6 lead four plays later on Robinson’s 5-yard run. A Drake fumble less than two minutes later allowed Valpo to start its drive at the Bulldogs 28, but Carr’s second interception got the ball back for Drake two plays later.

Duncan passed for 101 yards and Ben Nimz added 34 yards passing for Valpo (1-1, 1-1). Ollie Reese caught six passes for 86 yards.

