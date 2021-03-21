Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Rangers prospect Jung sidelined by stress facture in foot

By Associated Press
2021/03/21 06:25
Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung watches his throw while chasing Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn back toward second base on a ball hit by Micke...

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung watches his throw while chasing Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn back toward second base on a ball hit by Micke...

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Top prospect Josh Jung of the Texas Rangers is set for surgery on a stress fracture in his left foot, and the third baseman is likely to miss about two months.

Jung was the eighth overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Texas Tech and was expected to start the season in the minor leagues.

The 23-year-old Jung went 2 for 7 in 10 spring training games for Texas this year. He batted a combined .316 with 28 RBIs in 44 games at two minor league levels in 2019. The 2020 minor league season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

President of baseball operations Jon Daniels said Saturday the delayed start of the minor league season could limit the time Jung misses. The Triple-A season is tentatively set to start in early May, followed by the lower levels. Jung has never played above low Class A.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-21 08:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine