English Summaries

By Associated Press
2021/03/21 06:39
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League Brighton 3, Newcastle 0

Brighton: Leandro Trossard (45), Danny Welbeck (51), Neal Maupay (68).

Halftime: 1-0.

England Championship Brentford 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Brentford: Ivan Toney (12).

Nottingham Forest: Filip Krovinovic (63).

Halftime: 1-0.

Barnsley 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Barnsley: Carlton Morris (78).

Sheffield Wednesday: Jordan Rhodes (38, 53).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bristol City 0, Rotherham 2

Rotherham: Michael Smith (44), Richard Wood (74).

Halftime: 0-1.

Coventry 0, Wycombe 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Millwall 1, Middlesbrough 0

Millwall: Grant Hall (31).

Halftime: 1-0.

Norwich 1, Blackburn 1

Norwich: Kenny McLean (53).

Blackburn: Sam Gallagher (77).

Halftime: 0-0.

Preston 0, Luton Town 1

Luton Town: Daniel Iversen (83).

Halftime: 0-0.

Reading 1, QPR 1

Reading: Yakou Meite (57).

QPR: Lyndon Dykes (45).

Halftime: 0-1.

Stoke 1, Derby 0

Stoke: Jacob Brown (74).

Halftime: 0-0.

Watford 3, Birmingham 0

Watford: Ken Sema (4), Nathaniel Chalobah (55), Andre Gray (80).

Halftime: 1-0.

Swansea 0, Cardiff 1

Cardiff: Aden Flint (8).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League One Portsmouth 2, Ipswich 1

Portsmouth: Tom Naylor (41), Marcus Harness (72).

Ipswich: James Norwood (32).

Halftime: 1-1.

AFC Wimbledon 2, Charlton 2

AFC Wimbledon: Ryan Longman (15, 65).

Charlton: Jayden Stockley (10), Diallang Jaiyesimi (21).

Halftime: 1-2.

Accrington Stanley 3, Wigan 1

Accrington Stanley: Cameron Burgess (3), Michael Nottingham (15), Dion Charles (61).

Wigan: Callum Lang (1).

Halftime: 2-1.

Burton Albion 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Burton Albion: Lucas Akins (74).

Milton Keynes Dons: Scott Fraser (15), Warren O`Hora (61).

Halftime: 0-1.

Fleetwood Town 0, Swindon 2

Swindon: Scott Twine (5, 60).

Halftime: 0-1.

Gillingham 2, Doncaster 2

Gillingham: Jordan Graham (2), Vadaine Oliver (4).

Doncaster: Tom Anderson (19), James Coppinger (23).

Halftime: 2-2.

Northampton 0, Crewe 1

Crewe: Owen Dale (74).

Halftime: 0-0.

Oxford United 0, Blackpool 2

Blackpool: Kenny Dougall (16), Danny Ballard (42).

Halftime: 0-2.

Plymouth 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Plymouth: Niall Ennis (7, 45).

Halftime: 2-0.

Rochdale 3, Peterborough 3

Rochdale: Stephen Humphrys (55), Jake Beesley (87), Jimmy Keohane (90).

Peterborough: Siriki Dembele (5), Sammie Szmodics (45), Jonson Clarke-Harris (90).

Halftime: 0-2.

Shrewsbury 1, Hull 1

Shrewsbury: Matt Ingram (54).

Hull: Greg Docherty (62).

Halftime: 0-0.

Sunderland 1, Lincoln 1

Sunderland: Callum McFadzean (40).

Lincoln: Callum Morton (63).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League Two Newport County 0, Leyton Orient 1

Leyton Orient: Conor Wilkinson (61).

Halftime: 0-0.

Stevenage 3, Carlisle 1

Stevenage: Tom Pett (23), Luke Norris (60), Arthur Read (71).

Carlisle: Brennan Dickenson (55).

Halftime: 1-0.

Barrow 3, Crawley Town 2

Barrow: Tom Davies (10), Scott Quigley (36), Chris Taylor (90).

Crawley Town: George Francomb (31), Jack Powell (84).

Halftime: 2-1.

Bolton 2, Walsall 1

Bolton: Kieran Lee (67), Eoin Doyle (80).

Walsall: Sam Perry (28).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bradford 0, Oldham 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Cambridge United 1, Forest Green 0

Cambridge United: Wes Hoolahan (38).

Halftime: 1-0.

Cheltenham 2, Salford 0

Cheltenham: Sean Long (3), Liam Sercombe (41).

Halftime: 2-0.

Colchester 0, Port Vale 1

Port Vale: Devante Rodney (19).

Halftime: 0-1.

Harrogate Town 0, Morecambe 1

Morecambe: Will Smith (1).

Halftime: 0-1.

Mansfield Town 2, Grimsby Town 2

Mansfield Town: George Maris (20), Jason Law (67).

Grimsby Town: Lenell John-Lewis (63), George Williams (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Scunthorpe 1, Southend 1

Scunthorpe: Alfie Beestin (90).

Southend: Ashley Nathaniel-George (79).

Halftime: 0-0.

Tranmere 2, Exeter 1

Tranmere: David Nugent (18), Danny Lloyd (68).

Exeter: Joel Randall (20).

Halftime: 1-1.

England National League Aldershot 3, Boreham Wood 3

Aldershot: No Name (54, 64, 78).

Boreham Wood: No Name (14, 56, 59).

Halftime: 0-1.

Altrincham 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1

Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (79).

Halftime: 0-0.

Barnet 0, Chesterfield 2

Chesterfield: No Name (11, 48).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bromley 1, Solihull Moors 0

Bromley: No Name (78).

Halftime: 0-0.

Eastleigh 1, Halifax Town 0

Eastleigh: No Name (59).

Halftime: 0-0.

Hartlepool 1, Woking 0

Hartlepool: No Name (80).

Halftime: 0-0.

Notts County 2, Yeovil 0

Notts County: No Name (41, 79).

Halftime: 1-0.

Sutton United 1, Stockport County 1

Sutton United: No Name (56).

Stockport County: No Name (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Torquay United 1, Kings Lynn 0

Torquay United: No Name (46).

Halftime: 0-0.

Weymouth 4, Wealdstone 0

Weymouth: No Name (21, 58, 82, 84).

Halftime: 1-0.

Updated : 2021-03-21 08:56 GMT+08:00

