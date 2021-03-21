Alexa
VMI beats Samford in OT for first 4-0 start since 1981

By Associated Press
2021/03/21 05:29
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Reece Udinski connected with Jakob Herres in overtime and then Michael Jackson for a two-point conversion, giving VMI a 38-37 victory over Samford on Saturday for its first 4-0 start since 1981.

Udinski, who is transferring to Maryland after the spring season, completed 40 of 57 passes for 353 yards, three touchdowns and one interception — to outduel Liam Welch, who had a school record 570 yards passing with four touchdowns.

Welch found an open Montrell Washington for a 13-yard reception to open the overtime scoring. Udinski answered on fourth down with a pass to the right side of the end zone and Herres outjumped a defender to set up Jackson's winning catch over the middle.

Korey Bridy carried it 27 times for 109 yards and a touchdown for VMI. Herres finished with 14 catches, 166 yards and two scores, and Jackson had eight grabs for 60 yards.

Down 30-17 midway through the fourth quarter, Jackson had a 16-yard touchdown grab and Herres added a 17-yarder to tie it with 1:11 left in regulation.

Welch was 37-of-59 passing with two interceptions for Samford (2-3). Washington hauled in eight passes for 108 yards and three scores, Ty King had a 96-yard touchdown reception and finished with three catches for 135 yards, and A.J. Toney added 122 yards receiving.

The last time these teams met in 2019, the Keydets prevailed 48-41 in overtime.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-21 07:27 GMT+08:00

