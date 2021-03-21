Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Brazil officials warn clash looms between Indigenous, miners

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/21 05:48
Brazil officials warn clash looms between Indigenous, miners

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A potential clash is looming in northern Brazil between the Munduruku people and mining prospectors armed with rifles and handguns who have intruded into Indigenous lands in the Tapajós River basin of Para state, federal prosecutors warned Saturday.

Officials in the Federal Prosecutor's Office in Para told The Associated Press that the Munduruku community is prepared to defend its land but is also asking for help. The prosecutors agreed to discuss the situation only if not quoted by name, citing security concerns.

The federal Public Ministry has requested reinforcements for federal forces in the region, but says “nothing has been done so far.” There was no immediate comment from Funai, the federal agency responsible for Indigenous groups.

The Public Ministry has been receiving images from the Indigenous people themselves who “are asking for help,” one official in the prosecutor's office said in a phone interview. “They prefer to resolve their conflicts by themselves, but this time they are turning to us.”

Videos and photos show an attempt to negotiate by the two sides and also a helicopter flying over the site. Prosecutors believe the aircraft is helping the miners monitor for government enforcement agents. Indigenous people are also pictured trying to disembark from boats but being stopped.

According to one of the reports heard by AP, the Munduruku have about 80 fighters. The number of miners, however, is much larger, prosecutors said.

Updated : 2021-03-21 07:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine
American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine